JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

VIG opened at $169.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

