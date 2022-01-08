JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 11.1% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 122.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $105.16 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

