JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,835 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 172.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $296.64 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.84 and a 200 day moving average of $268.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.28.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

