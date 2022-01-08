JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 320 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,258,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after buying an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.8% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

