JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.