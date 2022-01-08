JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $332.46 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $924.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

