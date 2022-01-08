JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $80.45 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $82.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

