JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,998 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

