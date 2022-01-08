JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.