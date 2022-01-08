Jigstack (STAK) 1-Day Volume Hits $44,271.00

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $44,271.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jigstack has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jigstack alerts:

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,758,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jigstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jigstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.