Jill L. Griffin Sells 24,234 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 399,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

ADV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

