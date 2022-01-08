Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Up 26.4% in December

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of JOBY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

