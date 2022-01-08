Jodi J. Benson Sells 9,127 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.