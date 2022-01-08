Jodi J. Benson Sells 9,127 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

