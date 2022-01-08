John Michael Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

