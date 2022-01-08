Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,954,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655,966 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $315,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

