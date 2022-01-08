Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 21,361 shares.The stock last traded at $93.00 and had previously closed at $94.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64. The company has a market capitalization of $926.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.