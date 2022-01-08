Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.33 and a 200 day moving average of $241.42. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $145.09 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

