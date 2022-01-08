JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 403,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

