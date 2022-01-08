JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $52.50

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

NYSE BAC opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 142.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

