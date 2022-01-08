JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of CERE opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

