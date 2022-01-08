JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.62. The company had a trading volume of 208,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a market capitalization of $489.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

