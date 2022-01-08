JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WILYY. DNB Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

