JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $26,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $48.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

