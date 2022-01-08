JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.47 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,648 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

