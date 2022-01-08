JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys Shares of 35,000 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.45. 22,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,629. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

