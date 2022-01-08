JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases 79 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.85. 79,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.