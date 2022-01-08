JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Trims Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,324,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,091,423 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 32.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $241,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $43.70. 55,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,854. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

