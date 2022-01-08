Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 377.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

