JustInvest LLC Acquires 2,343 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Amundi bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,331,000 after purchasing an additional 146,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

