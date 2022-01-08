JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,065 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

