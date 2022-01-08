JustInvest LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

A stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.