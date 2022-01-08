JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

A stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

