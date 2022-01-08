JustInvest LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $299.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.70. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.02.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.