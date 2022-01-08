JustInvest LLC Buys 1,534 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average of $216.02. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

