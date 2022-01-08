JustInvest LLC Buys 823 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $586.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $641.00 and its 200 day moving average is $574.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

