JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $280.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $139.29 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

