JustInvest LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT opened at $314.66 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

