JustInvest LLC Lowers Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

