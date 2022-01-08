JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,912.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,782.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.