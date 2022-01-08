JustInvest LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. increased their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.17.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

