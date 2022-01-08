Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,336,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 8,597,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.5 days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Juventus Football Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.80 ($0.91) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of JVTSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290. Juventus Football Club has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

