K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of KNTNF opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

