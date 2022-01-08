KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,036,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. 168,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,507. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

