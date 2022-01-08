Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading Up 4.3%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 3,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
