Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading Up 4.3%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 3,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

