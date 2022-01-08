Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Has $24.60 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 7.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period.

CCEP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. 5,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,180. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

