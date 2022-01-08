Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises about 2.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

