Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Capri by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Capri by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capri by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $64.86. 5,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,478. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

