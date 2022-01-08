Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $915.94

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 915.94 ($12.34) and traded as high as GBX 978 ($13.18). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 945 ($12.73), with a volume of 14,359 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.52) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The firm has a market cap of £702.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 930.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 917.27.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

