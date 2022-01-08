Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $443,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 1.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

