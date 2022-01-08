Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 10,495 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

